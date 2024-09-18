Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $563.32 and last traded at $564.78. 134,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,051,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $567.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

