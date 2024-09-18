Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 276,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 438,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.33.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
