Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 276,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 438,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 9.2% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

