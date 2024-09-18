Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.15

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.15 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 61774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,742 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,821 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,162 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 182,779 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

