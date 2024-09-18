LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $308.70

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.70 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 328.75 ($4.34). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.31), with a volume of 123,049 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £336.54 million, a PE ratio of 4,075.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.

