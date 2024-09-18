Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $268.41 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.31.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

