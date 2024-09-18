LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of LXB Retail Properties Plc (LON:LXB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02). LXB Retail Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,819,707 shares changing hands.

LXB Retail Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.54.

About LXB Retail Properties

LXB Retail Properties Plc is a closed-ended real estate investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment. Its investment properties are located in the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries include LXBRP Commco Limited, LXBRP LP Limited, LXB Retail Properties Fund LP, LXBRP Treasury Co Limited, LXB Gloucester LP, LXB Greenwich LP, LXB Kingsmead Borrower Limited, LXB Riverside Borrower Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Holdings) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr Retail) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 1) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr 2) Limited, LXB RP (Ayr BP) Limited, LXB RP (Banbury) Limited, LXB RP (Biggleswade) Limited, LXB RP (Brocklebank Road) Limited, LXB RP (Crown Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gallions Road) Limited, LXB RP (Gloucester 2) Limited, LXB RP (Greenwich 8) Limited, LXB RP (Kingsmead) Limited and LXB RP (Sheppey 2) Limited.

