Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stake Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,927,000 after acquiring an additional 847,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,554,000 after acquiring an additional 627,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

