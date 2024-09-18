Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.71

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $15.06. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 453 shares.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $661.75 million for the quarter. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

