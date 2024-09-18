Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.50

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 59053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$325.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of C$86.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mandalay Resources

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

