Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.41), with a volume of 207938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.41).
Manolete Partners Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.49. The company has a market cap of £46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92.
About Manolete Partners
Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
