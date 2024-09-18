Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 403738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

