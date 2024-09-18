Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.46.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

