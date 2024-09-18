Mark Brosius Sells 2,115 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ISRG stock opened at $483.32 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.39. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
