Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 912027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAKSY

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.