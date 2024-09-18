Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.04

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 912027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MAKSY
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.