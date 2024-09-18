Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Shares of Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.77), with a volume of 9334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.78).

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,613.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Marks Electrical Group alerts:

Marks Electrical Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 0.66 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Marks Electrical Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan sold 61,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £42,895.30 ($56,664.86). 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks Electrical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks Electrical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.