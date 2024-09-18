Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

