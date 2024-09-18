Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given “Sector perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.89) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSLH
Marshalls Stock Down 0.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($66,065.65). Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marshalls
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.