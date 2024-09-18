Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given “Sector perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.89) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.55) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

LON:MSLH traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 332.50 ($4.39). 504,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,650. Marshalls has a one year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 364.50 ($4.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a market cap of £840.79 million, a PE ratio of 4,156.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 339.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.35.

In other news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($66,065.65). Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

