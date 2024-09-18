Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 13,436 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $45,029,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth $25,242,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

