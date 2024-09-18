Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 3,763 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,114.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00.

SIG stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,357,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

