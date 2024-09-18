Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 32000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mason Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 96.78, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

