Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 212,103 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $218,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Bcwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 99,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 485,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 95,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.26 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of -149.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -475.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

