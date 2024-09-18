Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.40% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $201,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

