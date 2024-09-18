Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $162.11 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 483,460 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.31% of XPO worth $162,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

