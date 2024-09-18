Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 933,056 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.08% of Toll Brothers worth $246,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Toll Brothers Price Performance
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.