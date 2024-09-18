Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 12,372 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,725,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.60% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $198,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $82.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

