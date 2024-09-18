Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $509.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $480.00 to $509.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $512.08.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $501.22 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $501.74. The stock has a market cap of $465.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,152 shares of company stock valued at $334,186,128. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

