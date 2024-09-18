Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Director Ryan Costello Sells 48,395 Shares

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) Director Ryan Costello sold 48,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $60,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 5.1 %

MIGI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 373,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.14. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

