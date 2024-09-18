Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 19.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 99,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 44,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

MDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.94.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1621295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

