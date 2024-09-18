Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.92

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 3403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Medicure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of C$5.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0756677 earnings per share for the current year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

