MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Stock Price Down 26.7%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 26.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 92,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 123,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

MedX Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

MedX Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.