MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 525,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 235,540 shares.The stock last traded at $25.20 and had previously closed at $23.73.

MLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

