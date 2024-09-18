Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $397.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $404.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.