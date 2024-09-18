Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,367 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943,042 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,504,000 after purchasing an additional 540,234 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,945.6% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 514,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after purchasing an additional 501,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,321,000 after purchasing an additional 486,228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

