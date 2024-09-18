Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

