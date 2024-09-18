Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Target by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,031,000 after acquiring an additional 435,229 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 122,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 65,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.