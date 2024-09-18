Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

