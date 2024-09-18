Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,244,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,467,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,467,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,159 shares of company stock worth $40,255,831. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

