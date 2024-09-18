Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE UBS opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.