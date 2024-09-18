Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $15,187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 241,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Equinix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $864.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $815.81 and a 200-day moving average of $792.51.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

