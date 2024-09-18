Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 101,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

