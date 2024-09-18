Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.