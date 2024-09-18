Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

