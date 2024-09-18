Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after purchasing an additional 454,151 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

BK opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

