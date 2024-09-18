Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $312,510,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

