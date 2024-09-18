Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SD stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.09.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.