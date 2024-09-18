Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SD stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.09.
SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
