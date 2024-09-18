Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after buying an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE TPL opened at $873.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.88. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

