Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 38,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $248.12 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.