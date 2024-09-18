Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 892.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $222.13 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

