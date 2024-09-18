Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

