Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,063 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,318,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 666.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 182,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 158,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

